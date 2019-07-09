× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.08.19: Eanet’s giant sign

Today on the Steve Cochran Show! After a long holiday weekend we are welcomed back with Dave Eanet’s giant sign from the Skokie Parade. Dave shares the story of an eager fan mistakenly trying to grab Dave Eanet’s hat during the parade. Then, Doc Most joins us for his weekly segment to talk about the importance of dog ownership and the surprising health benefits that these lovable pets bring to families. Finally, we speak to former Blackhawk Jeremy Roenick about an exciting camp he’s putting on for youth in the Chicagoland area.