Schaumburg dentist group DecisionOne Dental is creating bright smiles at Clearbrook
Schaumburg-based dentist and co-founder of DecisionOne Dental, Dr. Alan J. Acierno joins the Roe Conn Show to talk about the joy he gets from closing his office one Friday every other month to provide free dental services to Clearbrook clients.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!