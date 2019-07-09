Schaumburg dentist group DecisionOne Dental is creating bright smiles at Clearbrook

Posted 8:43 AM, July 9, 2019

Dr. AJ Acierno & Roe Conn

Schaumburg-based dentist and co-founder of DecisionOne Dental, Dr. Alan J. Acierno joins the Roe Conn Show to talk about the joy he gets from closing his office one Friday every other month to provide free dental services to Clearbrook clients.

