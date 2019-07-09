× From the archives: Remembering Ross Perot

Ross Perot, best known for his third-party run in the 1992 presidential race, died on Tuesday. He was 89.

In a statement, his family said the world lost “a true American patriot and a man of rare vision, integrity and deep kindness:”

“The ground-breaking businessman and loving husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away on July 9, 2019, at his home in Dallas, surrounded by his devoted family. He was 89 years old.”

His family also posted a full obituary on his official website.

John Williams spoke with Ross Perot during the 2000 Presidential Campaign between George W. Bush and Al Gore, during which Perot discussed his support for Bush:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3655704/Ross_Perot_2019-07-09-144504.64kmono.mp3

In the 1990s, Perot hosted “Listening to America,” a syndicated program for WGN Radio’s Tribune Radio Networks. An episode can be seen in the video below.