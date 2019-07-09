× Roe Conn Full Show (7/08/19): A preview of the 36th Annual Taste of Chicago, Snoop Dogg’s take on the USWNT/USMNT pay-gap, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, July 8th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the jailed former governor of Rio de Janeiro admitting he paid a $2m bribe to keep Chicago from getting the 2016 Olympics; Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard looks at the Bill Clinton/Donald Trump/Jeffrey Epstein connection; Dr. Alan Acierno, Co-founder of DecisionOne Dental talks about the joy he gets from helping Clearbrook residents with their dental issues; the Top Five@5 features Snoop Dogg’s take on gender pay-gap between the World Cup U.S. women’s team and the U.S. men’s team; famed attorney Mike Monico explains where the case against financier Jeffrey Epsteing goes now that charges have been filed; Taste of Chicago Manager Neal Heitz, along with Kaushik Guha from Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls Restaurant, Jessica Oloroso from Black Dog Gelato and Tremaine Atkinson from CH Distillery Cocktail Lounge, talk about the offerings at the 39th Annual Taste of Chicago; And Chicago R&B star AMI performs.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3655592/3655592_2019-07-09-013732.64kmono.mp3

