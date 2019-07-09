× Professor Al Gini explores what it means to pursue the good life

One of our favorite guests returns to the show tonight! Al Gini, Extension 720’s resident philosopher, joins Justin to explore the pursuit of the good life. Al talks about what the pursuit of the good life means to him, why Ben Franklin, Mahatma Gandhi and Bertrand Russell are so important to understanding what it means to pursue the good life and why it is important to pursue the good life.

