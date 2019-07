× Our Country Has A Lot of Natural Gas. Why Isn’t It Cheaper?

Natural gas has long been a resource to help transition areas towards renewable energies, but it has it’s fair share of criticism including the glut of supply in the US at the moment. Steve Grzanich dove into the industry with Stephanie Yang (Energy Reporter at The Wall Street Journal) to explain how we got to this point in our supply levels and why this isn’t translating to lower prices for consumers.