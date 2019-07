× MVPP: 13 year old baker runs a 1 for 1 dessert company

Michael Platt is the 13 year old baker champion who has a sweet tooth for desserts as well as helping those in need. The cherry on top of these delicious desserts is that for every dessert he sells he provides 1 for the homeless in his community. He’s truly a remarkable young man. For more information visit: https://www.michaelsdesserts.com/