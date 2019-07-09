× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-9-19: “Garth Brooks announced the location of his “Dive Bar” tour and it’s Joe’s on Weed Street. Which is not a dive bar. Maybe dive bar means something else in Nashville”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Lightfoot pivoting a bit on her campaign rhetoric about gun offenders, Mayor Lightfoot looking into possible lead in Chicago water, the Chicago Fire officially leaving Bridgeview, work stopping on the popular HGTV show, “Windy City Rehab,” Garth Brooks announcing the location of his “Dive Bar” tour, three Cubs and three White Sox players taking part in tonight’s All-Star Game in Cleveland, rumors swirling about Russell Westbrook possibly coming to the Bulls and WGN Softball suffering a crushing defeat to Chicago Now.