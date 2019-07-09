Jeremy Roenick hosts new charity hockey camp

Posted 7:52 AM, July 9, 2019

Former Chicago Blackhawks player Jeremy Roenick acknowledges the crowd after being honored before an NHL hockey game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Blackhawks, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Jeremy Roenick is set to host a new hockey camp to support those who need it most here in Chicago July 21-25th.  The former Blackhawk has worked hard to share his time by creating a terrific opportunity for these aspiring hockey players.

