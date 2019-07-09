× Hit-making singer and producer Mr. Hudson: “The music business is actually about people not about music”

Singer, songwriter and producer Mr. Hudson joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about his career and new record, “When the Machine Stops.” Mr. Hudson talks about why it’s been so long since he has put his own music out, the road he took to become a producer, the reasons he chose to work mostly solo on his new record, the importance of creating relationships in the music business, why this record feels like a debut record, where he finds inspiration, his collaborations with Kanye West and Jay-Z, why he chooses to work with many Chicago artists, how technology is changing the way he makes music, why he gravitates towards hip hop and how he has evolved as an artist.

