× Greg Borzo chronicles Chicago eateries of the past in “Lost Restaurants of Chicago”

Chicago’s very own Greg Borzo joins Nick Digilio to look back on some of the most legendary local eats found in his book, “Lost Restaurants of Chicago”, and some of his other collections of Chicago history.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)