× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #24: The Good Life

Tonight on Extension 720: The Good Life. A group of friends from Kalamazoo College came to Chicago and started a restaurant club. 20 years later, they celebrated their 1000th restaurant. They share their story tonight. Resident philosopher Al Gini joins Justin to explore what it means to pursue the good life. Mr. Hudson has collaborated with Kanye West, Jay-Z and Janelle Monae (just to name a few). He stops by the studio to talk about creativity and his new album “When The Machine Stops.”Cole’s bar celebrates 10 years in Logan Square. We talk about the changing neighborhood and surviving gentrification with owner Coleman Brice. All that plus All-Star game (“That guy’s an All-Star?) and Humboldt Park Lagoon Alligator updates!

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.