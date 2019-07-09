× Doug Psaltis Previews Windy City Smokeout’s Great Line Up & NEW Location!

Chef Doug Psaltis, the man behind Bub City and the Windy City Smokeout, joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Doug shares the incredible lineup of Pitmasters and restaurants ready to roll into the United Center grounds for this year’s event. Listen as Doug talks about the history of WCSO and goals of bringing the best BBQ, legendary personalities and great new spots from around the country. When it comes to country music, WCSO is second to none having top acts and the next great superstars on stage every night. For more information and to see all the the action coming with BBQ, Music, Beer and more go to windycitysmokeout.com.