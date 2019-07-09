× Cole’s celebrates 10 years of being a great Chicago bar

Coleman Brice, the owner of popular Logan Square bar Cole’s, joins Justin to talk about what Cole’s means to him, how the bar sets itself apart from other bars in Logan Square, what he does to deal with gentrification, what makes a great Chicago bar, the success of the Comedy Open Mic at Cole’s, the challenges of running a bar in a Chicago neighborhood, what he sees for the future of the bar and what it means to be a Chicago bar.

