× Cochran’s kid of the week: Emma W.

Emma Walberg is on the Youth Advisory Executive Board at K Cancer Softball and helps run the organization. In the past year, she has helped raise over $50K to be distributed to families in her community who are battling Childhood Cancer and are being treated out of town at Lurie Children’s Hospital. Emma does everything from speaking in front of community groups while raising money to baby sitting so parents can have a night out to just be normal for a little while, anything to help affected families. All this while being a 4.0 student, taking part in 4H and being a pitcher on the K Cancer Softball Travel Team! Just a couple things Randal didn’t mention about Emma. She is the treasurer for her 4H Club as well as a member of the local FFA. She plays high school golf and softball as well as travel softball year round.