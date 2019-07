× Brian Tallerico on season 3 of Stranger Things: “Nostalgia is big right now.”

John is joined by Brian Tallerico, editor at RogerEbert.com, to discuss season 3 of the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” He explains why it’s such a huge hit, why he thinks this season is the best so far, and gives his take on the controversy that smoking on the show has generated. Plus: what’s the absolute worst way to die in a movie?