× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 7.9.19: ‘Very Interesting’

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy reflect on the death of Arte Johnson, who was best known for his memorable work on “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In”. They also discuss “Cheers”, Billy Domineau’s Seinfeld episode about 9/11, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.