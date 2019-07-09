× Actress Renee Taylor (Sylvia Fine in The Nanny) comes to town in a One-Woman show; Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist David Maraniss on his new Book; and Les Miserables’ Fantine

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the legendary star of television/movie/Broadway, Renee Taylor who everyone loved in the role of Sylvia Fine (the Mom) in The Nanny tv show. But there is so much more to the long and lasting career of this actress who had the guts to take the industry by the horns and make it big! She comes to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie with her one-woman show: “My Life on a Diet.” The show has played to rave reviews in New York and Hollywood and plays here from July 15th – August 4th with tickets at NorthShoreCenter.org.

Then, (beginning at 18:00 into the show) Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and author David Maraniss (Washington Post) talks about his latest book, “A Good American Family: The Red Scare and My Father.” The book looks at his own family history as his father faced accusations of communism in the era of Joe McCarthy and David applies his analysis from his own family research to today’s political challenges. The similarties are significant.

Finally (beginning at 38:00 into the program), Les Miserables returns to Chicago and actress Mary Kate Moore who plays Fantine, talks about what it’s like to play an iconic role in a legendary Broadway musical. Les Miz plays at the Cadillac Palace Theater from July 9th -27th and tickets are at www.broadwayinchicao.com