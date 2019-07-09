A preview of this year’s Taste of Chicago and live music from ‘Taste’ artist AMI
Taste of Chicago Manager Neal Heitz, along with Kaushik Guha from Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls Restaurant, Jessica Oloroso from Black Dog Gelato and Tremaine Atkinson from CH Distillery Cocktail Lounge joins the Roe Conn Show to preview the offerings at the 39th Annual Taste of Chicago. Following the discussion, Taste of Chicago performer and Chicago R&B star AMI performs.
