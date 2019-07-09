× A Chicago restaurant club looks back on 20 years, 1000 restaurants, a lot of food and many friendships

Matt Priest, Elizabeth Lindau and Lisa Knight joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the 20th anniversary of their Chicago restaurant club. Matt, Elizabeth and Lisa talk about why they started the restaurant club, how the restaurant club has evolved over the years, the challenge of trying to keep the restaurant club together, what it means to be celebrating 20 years together and the future of the restaurant club.

