What Are You Doing To Become A “Glue-Person”?

Posted 6:26 AM, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, July 8, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY TOB 7/8/19

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Our digital world has become more competitive than ever, so how do the masses get ahead? Steve Grzanich was joined by Neil Irwin (Sr. Economic Corespondent at the New York Times and Author of “How to Win in a Winner-Take-All World: The Definitive Guide to Adapting and Succeeding in High-Performance“) to discuss his new book and learn about the “glue-person” that is the most valuable asset to a company and how success is possible to everyone’s own standards.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.