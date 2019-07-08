× What Are You Doing To Become A “Glue-Person”?

Our digital world has become more competitive than ever, so how do the masses get ahead? Steve Grzanich was joined by Neil Irwin (Sr. Economic Corespondent at the New York Times and Author of “How to Win in a Winner-Take-All World: The Definitive Guide to Adapting and Succeeding in High-Performance“) to discuss his new book and learn about the “glue-person” that is the most valuable asset to a company and how success is possible to everyone’s own standards.