WGN Radio Theatre #402: The Adv. of Philip Marlowe & Information Please

Posted 1:10 AM, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11AM, July 8, 2019

(L-R) Michael Gastala, Lisa Wolf & Carl Amari

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for July 7, 2019.  First episode of the night is: “The Adv. of Philip Marlowe: The August Lion” Starring: Gerald Mohr; (08-06-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “Information Please; Starring: Clifton Fadiman; (07-05-38)

