The Top Five@5 (07/08/19): CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson addresses violent Fourth of July weekend, Eric Swalwell bows out of 2020 race for President, Snoop Dogg gets blunt about equal pay for women, and more…

After a violent Fourth of July weekend, CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson says that repeat gun offenders are to blame for the carnage. California congressman Eric Swalwell announces that he is withdrawing from the race for the democratic presidential nomination. Snoop Dogg delivers his blunt take on the wage gap between the U.S. women and men’s soccer teams, and more!

