The Opening Bell 7/8/19: A Rental Truck, $200, and Scrap Metal…
The scrap metal business is an unsuspecting business to make money from, but Marsha Serlin (Founder and CEO of United Scrap Metal) explained to Steve Grzanich how she’s been doing it for the last 40 years and growing to six locations around the country. Neil Irwin (Sr. Economic Corespondent at the New York Times and Author of “How to Win in a Winner-Take-All World: The Definitive Guide to Adapting and Succeeding in High-Performance“) then joined the program to preview his new book and detail the kind of worker that succeeds, defined as a “glue-person”.