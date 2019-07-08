× Sun-Times entertainment editor Darel Jevens on MAD magazine and its cultural impact on comedy

Sun-Times entertainment editor Darel Jevens joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss MAD magazine announcing they will be scaling back production. Darel talks about his love of MAD magazine, if he was surprised to hear the news of MAD leaving newsstands, why people were attracted to MAD, the way MAD took on politicians, the iconic covers of MAD, the origins of MAD mascot Alfred E. Neuman, the impact that MAD had on the comedy community and how MAD influenced SNL and other comedy shows.

