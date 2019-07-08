× Remembering the life and legacy of award-winning critic and Chicago film pioneer Milos Stehlik

Gretchen Helfrich joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the death of influential film critic, commentator and founder of Facets Multimedia Milos Stehlik. Gretchen talks about when she met Milos Stehlik, the influence he had on her life and career, the impact of Facets on the Chicago film community, how Facets changed the landscape of film in Chicago, why Milos Stehlik dedicated his life to film, the impact Milos had on bringing international film to Chicago and Milos’ commitment to the idea that film could create empathy.

