Paul Rock talks about the foundation, their fund raiser for singer-songwriter Syd Straw, and more

Posted 2:28 AM, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39PM, July 9, 2019

Paul Rock of the Wild Honey Foundation joins the conversation with Dave Hoekstra as he talks about the foundation, their fund raiser for singer-songwriter Syd Straw, his experiences with his autistic son and the screening of our documentary “Center of Nowhere” July 27 in L.A.

