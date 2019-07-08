Nick Digilio 7.8.19 | Reviews of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Midsommar”, Objects You Didn’t Know Had Names, 30 Years of Seinfeld
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Escape from New York” 4K Restoration, “Ophelia” “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Midsommar”, Box Office Report
Hour 3:
+ Words and Phrases You’re Using Wrong
+ Objects You Didn’t Know The Names Of
Hour 4:
+ 30 Years of Seinfeld
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
