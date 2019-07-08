Nick Digilio 7.8.19 | Reviews of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Midsommar”, Objects You Didn’t Know Had Names, 30 Years of Seinfeld

Posted 5:34 AM, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:45AM, July 8, 2019
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – The Programming Department and Refrigerator

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Escape from New York” 4K Restoration, “Ophelia” “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Midsommar”, Box Office Report

Hour 3:

+ Words and Phrases You’re Using Wrong

+ Objects You Didn’t Know The Names Of

Hour 4:

+ 30 Years of Seinfeld

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

