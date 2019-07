× MVPP: Antioch Traveling Closet back to school giveaway

The Antioch Traveling Closet (ATC) will be holding their annual Back-to-School giveaway event on Sunday, August 4, from 9:00am-1:00pm. The location will once again be the Antioch Senior Center, 817 Holbeck Drive. They will be providing clothing, shoes, cleaning supplies, toiletries, school supplies, and haircuts given at no charge. Lisa Fisher dials in to tell us all about this amazing organization and the help they provide to the community.