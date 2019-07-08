Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-8-19: “Garth Brooks is kicking off his “Dive Bar” tour in Chicago and I really hope he does his show at the bar attached to Rothschild Liquors”

Posted 3:07 PM, July 8, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the weekend violence numbers, the stampede at Navy Pier during the 4th of July fireworks, the Taste of Chicago starting, Garth Brooks kicking off a “dive bar” tour, a new button coming to assist pregnant women, the Sox and Cubs splitting the Crosstown Series, the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team winning the World Cup, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George heading to the Clippers and the WGN Softball team preparing for a rivalry game against Chicago Now.

