Journalist Glenn Reedus reflects on the rich history and the future of the Chicago Defender

Journalist Glenn Reedus joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the Chicago Defender ending its print run. Glenn talks about the future of the Defender, if he thinks the Defender can survive being digital-only, the storied past of the Defender, why there is a need for the Defender, how other papers can cover communities of color better and how the Chicago Defender stands out from other publications.

