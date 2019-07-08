× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #23: Gone but not Forgotten

Tonight on Extension 720: End of an era. Journalist Gretchen Helfrich remembers the legacy of Facets Multimedia founder Milos Stehlik who passed away on Saturday. Sun-Times entertainment editor Darel Jevens talks about Mad magazine scaling back production and its impact on the comedy world and journalist Glenn Redus discusses the history of the Chicago Defender as they announced they will be moving to a digital-only format. All that plus an update on the WGN Softball team’s highly-anticipated contest against rival Chicago Now.

