Listen: Jon and Ji Bonus Hour

“Elton Jim” explains how he literally spent a “day at the races” at the historic Churchill Downs

Posted 9:26 AM, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28AM, July 8, 2019

In this 163rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano explains how he spends a summer Saturday afternoon — not in the yard, not at street fair, not at a picnic or family gathering…but at the historic Churchill Downs race track in Louisville, Kentucky.  Hear how he and his wife boarded a plane at 8am, landed in Louisville, went to Churchill Downs, saw six races, and then boarded a plane at 6pm and was home by 8pm the same day!  

