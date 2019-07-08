Listen: Jon and Ji Bonus Hour

Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | 07.07.19 | California’s ‘Crown Act’ legislation, Maggie Reed performs live, and callers share jello recipes

Posted 12:23 PM, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:22PM, July 8, 2019

Dean Richards

This morning on Dean Richards’ Sunday morning:

Wednesday, California has become the first state to ban discrimination against people due to their natural hair textures under the ‘Crown Act.’ The Crown Act: Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair, becomes law as a result of various incidents nationwide that put a spotlight on the issue. Hear what Dean has to say about it.

Mother McCauley junior Maggie Reed won “Best Actress” in the eighth Annual Illinois High School Theatre Competition by Broadway in Chicago Wednesday. She joins Dean in the Allstate Skyline studio to share her experiences and perform live.

Plus, callers share some of their favorite old jello recipes.

