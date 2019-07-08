Attorney Mike Monico on Jeffrey Epstein indictment: “It’s going to be interesting to see if anybody is talking about other folks.”

Posted 8:25 PM, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:24PM, July 8, 2019

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, Monday, July 8, 2019. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Billionaire hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein, appeared in federal court in Manhattan on sex trafficking charges. He was arrested for allegedly running a sex trafficking operation by luring underage girls as young as 14 years old to his mansion in Manhattan. Attorney Mike Monico joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to give an analysis on what could happen next in this case.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.