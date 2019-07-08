× Attorney Mike Monico on Jeffrey Epstein indictment: “It’s going to be interesting to see if anybody is talking about other folks.”

Billionaire hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein, appeared in federal court in Manhattan on sex trafficking charges. He was arrested for allegedly running a sex trafficking operation by luring underage girls as young as 14 years old to his mansion in Manhattan. Attorney Mike Monico joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to give an analysis on what could happen next in this case.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3655586/3655586_2019-07-09-015726.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!