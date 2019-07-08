After Hours W/ Rick Kogan 07/07/19

Posted 1:21 AM, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 03:48PM, July 10, 2019

Author Mary Ann Presman joins the conversation with Chicago Tribune columnist Rick Kogan in the Allstate Skyline studio. Maryann discusses her new book, “The Good Dishes: Stories,” a collection of fiction short stories.

You can find a copy of her book on Amazon, Goodreads and Barnes & Noble.

For more information on Mary Ann and her book be sure to meet her in person July 17 at The Book Cellar and July 20 at Barnes & Noble in the Cherryvale Mall in Rockford.

Plus, Screenwriter Ytasha Womack joins the conversation as she discusses the latest changes in Bronzeville, upcoming projects and more.

Keep the conversation going with Rick on Twitter! @RickKogan

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.