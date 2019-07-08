× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan 07/07/19

Author Mary Ann Presman joins the conversation with Chicago Tribune columnist Rick Kogan in the Allstate Skyline studio. Maryann discusses her new book, “The Good Dishes: Stories,” a collection of fiction short stories.

You can find a copy of her book on Amazon, Goodreads and Barnes & Noble.

For more information on Mary Ann and her book be sure to meet her in person July 17 at The Book Cellar and July 20 at Barnes & Noble in the Cherryvale Mall in Rockford.

Plus, Screenwriter Ytasha Womack joins the conversation as she discusses the latest changes in Bronzeville, upcoming projects and more.

