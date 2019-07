Host Dave Hoekstra sits with a panel of White Sox vendors. Lloyd Rutzky, Doug North, and Robert “Chico” Chicoine join Dave in the Allstate Skyline Studio as they reveal their secrets to success and favorite memories inside White Sox Stadium. Photographer Lloyd Rutzky and Joel Levin talks about their upcoming book White Sox Park’s Amazing Vendors.

