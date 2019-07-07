WGN Radio Theatre #401: The Story of Dr. Kildare, Fibber McGee and Molly & I Was A Communist For The FBI

(L-R) Carl Amari, Lisa Wolf, Robert and Alice Matanky

Carl Amari and  Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for July 6, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Story of Dr. Kildare: Dr. Gillespie’s Testimonial Dinner” Starring: Lew Ayres and Lionel Barrymore; (10-12-51).  Next, we have: “Fibber Mcgee & Molly: Mcgee’s 15th Wedding Anniversary; (09-12-39). For our final episode of the night we have: “I Was A Communist For The FBI: Treason Comes In Cans” Starring: Dana Andrews; (11-23-52).

