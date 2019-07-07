× WGN Radio Theatre #401: The Story of Dr. Kildare, Fibber McGee and Molly & I Was A Communist For The FBI

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for July 6, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Story of Dr. Kildare: Dr. Gillespie’s Testimonial Dinner” Starring: Lew Ayres and Lionel Barrymore; (10-12-51). Next, we have: “Fibber Mcgee & Molly: Mcgee’s 15th Wedding Anniversary; (09-12-39). For our final episode of the night we have: “I Was A Communist For The FBI: Treason Comes In Cans” Starring: Dana Andrews; (11-23-52).

