The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 7/7/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks to Doris Martinez of Onin Staffing about the city scheduling ordinance. Doris explains the concerns that staffing companies have with the fair work week ordinance due to the many ways it will effect their operations; the possibilities of allowing exceptions in certain cases from the ordinance; and more.

Next, Rick speaks with Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza on state finances including the new “well-balanced” state budget, the overall debt and backlog, and more. Susana also touches on the importance of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) and the state’s failure to file it on time; issues surrounding legislative salary; and much more.

Then, Rick is joined by Ray Long, Tribune investigative reporter, as he shares information about a lawsuit surrounding Mike Madigan’s legislative re-election. Ray provides a detailed explanation of the entire case and his investigative findings, the alleged game plan included in the lawsuit; and where things currently stand.