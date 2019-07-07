× Steve Dale 7/7/2019 Full Show: Meow MeetUp

Steve Dale speaks to Lauren Mieli of Meow MeetUp to discuss the upcoming largest cat festival and expo in the Midwest, taking place in Rosement July 20-21. Lauren shares details of what’s in store for this year’s festival including meet and greets with celebrity cats, cat bingo, kitty yoga, adoption lounge, and much more!

Tickets are available for purchase here: www.meowmeetup.com

Use code: STEVEDALE and receive $5 off your general admission ticket.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv