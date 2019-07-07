× Pinch Hitters 07/07/19: Elton Jim Fills In For Dave Plier

Elton Jim Turano fills in for Dave Plier this Sunday morning. Jim talks to producer Curtis Koch and news anchor Roger Badesch to start off the show. Later he speaks to Mick Kayer about the lack of Blues tributes the city of Chicago has to offer, the demise of Mad Magazine, and a review of the movie “Yesterday”.

Later Jim discusses a personal story involving his hockey hero Tony Esposito. Then finally Dave Schwan joins the program to discuss “This Is History”.