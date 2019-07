× Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza: “We still have a large back log in state finances and it will take a few years to fully fix”

Rick Pearson speaks with Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza on state finances including the new “well-balanced” state budget, the overall debt and backlog, and more. Susana also touches on the importance of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) and the state’s failure to file it on time; issues surrounding legislative salary; and much more.