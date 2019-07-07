× Director of Consumer Launch for Reed Exhibitions Jon Fontane prepares for the first ever Outside Experience

Director of Consumer Launch for Reed Exhibitions Jon Fontane joins the conversation over the phone as he gives us details the different outdoor activities, types of tiny houses, trailers and more. Jon prepares for the Tiny House & Simple Living Jamboree in Austin, TX. Plus, he’ll be working with the first ever Outside Experience, a hear and adventure experience presented by GoRving July 13-14 at McCormick Place Lakeside Center.

For more information on the Outside Experience visit outsideexperienceshow.com.

