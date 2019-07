× Dave Hoekstra talks r&b, blues and more with AJ Croce

Son of legendary singer Jim Croce joins the conversation with host Dave Hoekstra as AJ prepares for his upcoming appearance at City Winery July 11 for his newest album “Just Like Medicine.”

Plus, AJ takes us down memory lane as he remembers his days under r&b pianist Floyd Dixon and more.

