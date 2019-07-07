× Brian Noonan Show 7/7/19: Irish Fest, Goombay Bash, and fireworks in Chicago

Brian welcomes guests to discuss the upcoming Irish American Heritage Festival and Goombay Bash events. Plus: what to do with fireworks in Chicago!



Brian kicks off the show by talking about the beautiful weather in Chicago this weekend and how he’s adjusting to the Chicago bag tax now that he’s a resident of the city proper. His producer Cody also talks about his adventures at the Chicago Michelada Festival in Pilsen over the weekend and recommending that everyone pick up some Big Mich to mix up some delicious micheladas this summer.

Then, Brian issues an edict to listeners: now that Independence Day weekend is over, it’s time to stop shooting off fireworks! He also says that it’s about time Illinois legalizes fireworks so the state can make some money taxing them and hopefully reduce taxes in other places to make up for it.

Kathy O’Neill, Mark Piekarz, and James Conway join Brian in-studio to preview the 34th annual Irish American Heritage Festival, taking place July 12, 13 and 14. Irish Fest showcases the finest in local and international Irish and American music, dance and family activities. The festival is held on the grounds of the Irish American Heritage Center and is the institution’s biggest fundraiser.

The H Foundation President John Rot then joins Brian in-studio along with Jeff Davis, the honorary chair of the 19th annual Goombay Bash fundraising event taking place on July 27 at Navy Pier. They discuss the work the organization does to fund basic science cancer research and highlight the event’s casual Caribbean-style party vibe.

To wrap up the show, Brian talks about a recent incident at a Starbucks in Arizona where a barista asked a number of police officers to leave, and says it might be going a little too far to boycott a multi-billion dollar company for one stupid thing a barista did.