× White Sox Weekly 07/06/19: LIVE From Cork & Kerry, Rick Hahn, Ed Farmer and more…

An action packed show of ‘White Sox Weekly’ took place at Cork and Kerry. Mark Carman, Kevin Powell, Lauren Lapka, Roe Conn and Richard Roeper all tag along for the ride.

The show has a lot of great guests, first up is White Sox play by play voice Ed Farmer. Ed discusses Lucas Giolito and the Sox play as of late. Sox GM Rick Hahn talks to Carm and Kevin about the progress of prospect Luis Robert including the announcement of the prospects promotion to AAA. Dylan Cease joins the show to chat with the gang about his first start in the big leagues.