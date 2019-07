× Pinch Hitters 7.4.19 | Mark Carman in for Roe Conn

Mark Carman fills in for Roe Conn on the 4th of July! Mark hears from listeners about their patriotism and why they are proud to be an American, discusses competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut, tells us about a new resident in Chicago, gives us a fireworks safety talk, and tells us why his condo is coming after him!