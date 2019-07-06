Pete and Jane take on Lisle Eyes To The Skies!

Posted 1:13 AM, July 6, 2019, by

The lineup

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures are coming at you LIVE from the Lisle Eyes to the Skies located at Lisle Community Park. Eye to the Sky a huge very family 3-day festival (spanning from July 4-6th) where they launch hot air balloons, have music, kids activities, food, and much more.  Pete and Jane have an Neclective blend of guest such as Coach Porter Moser, The Way Down Wanderers, Jeremy Piven and much more. Be sure to check it out and make your way over to Lisle Eyes to the Skies! 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.