× OTL #664: BUILD provides hope, A roadblock to justice reform, The Secret History of Kahil El’Zabar

Mike Stephen returns from a food-focused vacation, visits a youth development organization called BUILD in the Austin neighborhood, discusses the long road to justice reform in Chicago, and discovers the Secret History of prolific percussionist Kahil El’Zabar. This week’s local music is brought to you by Fay Ray.

