× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 7/6/19

Dane Neal got the show “On The Road’ by showcasing the winner of the Inaugural BBQ Smokedown that happened at the Chicagoland Speedway last weekend. Next Dane talks with Windy City Smokeout co-founder and Bub City pitmaster, Doug Psaltis about the festival and what is in stored for next weekend. To close out the show Dane talks to NBC’s Rutledge Wood LIVE from Daytona to preview The Coke Zero 400 happening TONIGHT at 6:30PM Central.